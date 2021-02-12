Australian shares fall in morning trade as major Asian markets are closed for Lunar New Year holiday

SINGAPORE — Australian shares fell in early trade Friday morning, with the financials, energy and materials subindexes struggling for gains. The benchmark ASX 200 dipped 0.18% as Australia's so-called Big Four banks traded lower. Shares of ANZ fell 0.44%, Commonwealth Bank was down 0.39%, Westpac lower by 0.27% and the National Australia Bank lost 0.4%. Nikkei futures pointed to a moderate open in Japan, where the market is set to return from a public holiday Thursday.

Trade volume is expected to be low in Friday's session as many markets in the region are closed for the start of the Lunar New Year holiday. That includes South Korea, China, Hong Kong and Singapore, among others. The session follows overnight moves on Wall Street where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended near the flatline while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite eked out gains.

Currencies and oil