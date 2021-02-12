Consumer staples stocks are the worst of 2021, but PepsiCo could double in 10 years, trader says

It might pay to buy into this year's worst-performing sector, according to two traders.

After a middling performance in 2020, consumer staples stocks have kicked off 2021 as the only S&P 500 sector in the red, down more than 3% year to date.

Some of the group's major players including PepsiCo, Tyson Foods, Kellogg and Kraft Heinz reported earnings Thursday morning to a mixed response from equities investors. PepsiCo, Tyson and Kellogg fell, while Kraft Heinz surged after announcing a deal to sell its nuts business to Spam maker Hormel Foods.

Known for their "slow and steady growth," consumer staples stocks have a lot to offer longer-term investors, said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management

They're no meme stocks, "but if you're looking for very, very safe, secure companies that are going to be around for years and years, that are going to grow at high single digits, I think the whole group is actually an excellent choice," Schlossberg told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

He highlighted PepsiCo, which slid nearly 2% Thursday despite a strong fourth-quarter earnings report. The company beat analyst estimates and told shareholders it expected 2021 growth to meet its long-term goals.

"Although the stock is down a little bit today off earnings, it's a stock that has essentially doubled in the last decade, and I think it has every chance of doubling in the next decade," Schlossberg said.

"The key thing here is just simply long-term perspective. It executes very well. It's got a tremendous dominance in the salty snacks business," he said. "It is going to have tremendous growth ... not just in China, but Asia ex-China where I think that kind of food staple is going to be very attractive to the growing middle class. So, I see very good things for PepsiCo."

Schlossberg's other pick was Kraft Heinz, which also topped estimates in its fourth-quarter report.

"It's had tremendous amount of problems but has really been able to steady the ship. Its free cash flow now is over $5 billion and the stock now has certainly put in a very solid foundation, so it has every chance to go to maybe around $50 a share over the next three to five years," he said. "The key thing with all of these stocks is that you're buying them for very steady, slow growth and dividend capture."

Kraft Heinz's strength is backed up by the technicals, Fairlead Strategies managing partner and founder Katie Stockton said in the same "Trading Nation" interview.

Referencing a chart of the stock, Stockton noted the shares "appear to be advancing from that basing phase that's really been two years in the making."