Dwindling cash use is pushing central banks to race toward digital currencies

LONDON — Central banks are accelerating their work on digital currencies and investors are taking note. Earlier this year, the Bank of International Settlements published its latest survey showing that 86% of the 65 central banks it spoke to are doing some form of work on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), be it research, proofs of concept or pilot development. Almost 15% are moving toward actual research for pilots.

What has spurred this activity?

Deputy Governor of the Bank of Italy, Piero Cipollone, told CNBC that the increased focus on CBDCs stems from the general move away from cash, adding that "this could undermine one of the basic functions of the central bank." He added that "in an environment where cash is used less and less by both the customer and the merchant because the whole ecosystem is shifting towards (being) digitalized ... you want to replace the functionality of cash with something that is digital but is as conceptually as close as possible to cash." Benoit Coeure, former member of the European Central Bank and now head of the BIS Innovation Hub, echoes this view, telling CNBC that we should think of CBDC as a form of bank notes, adding that it was a "means of bringing money issued by central banks to new modern infrastructure." The dwindling usage of cash may not be the only reason, however. Grant Wilson, the head of Asia-Pacific at strategy firm Exante Data, told CNBC that much of the research into CBDCs got fast-tracked when Facebook started to get involved in a stable coin project called Libra (now known as Diem) "'which could have potential systemic implications for the financial system." He explained that "at that point central bankers started to realise they were under some threat. So the question became, if we can't beat them then join them. It was very clearly after Libra was promulgated."

alengo | iStock | Getty Images

What are the benefits?