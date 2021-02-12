Katz's deli survived the 1918 pandemic. Here's how it's navigating Covid

Katz's Delicatessen in New York City has been around for more than a century, maturing into an iconic institution on the Lower East Side.

Owner Jake Dell told CNBC on Friday he feels the weight of family history as he seeks to navigate the uncertainty and disruption wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is our second pandemic, technically, for Katz's. It's my first," Dell said on "Squawk on the Street," referring to the 1918 flu pandemic. Katz's, initially founded in 1888, moved to its current location on Houston Street a year before that health crisis began.

For this pandemic, which has devastated the restaurant industry, Dell said he's using a "make-it-up-as-you-go" approach.

"Make the best decision we can in the moment without losing touch with the nostalgia and tradition that's truly at the core of Katz's," said Dell a fifth-generation owner.

While the pandemic is not yet over, Dell said lessons Katz's has learned in the past 11 months will help the deli succeed in the decades ahead, such as website development. Strategic decisions Katz's made in the years preceding the coronavirus crisis have helped keep it afloat, too, he said.

Dell's comments came as limited indoor dining at New York City restaurants was set to resume after Gov. Andrew Cuomo paused it indefinitely in mid-December. Some health experts have questioned the timing, citing new coronavirus variants that are believed to be more transmissible. But for many in the city's dining industry, the resumption of indoor dining is being cheered as a much-needed way to boost revenue during the bitter winter.

Katz's will have about 17 or 18 tables available to comply with the 25% capacity restriction, Dell said. The deli will revert to the health protocols it used during the fall when the city permitted indoor dining, he said.

Dell acknowledged Katz's is fortunate because its dining room size makes 25% capacity more sustainable than it is for smaller restaurants. From a business standpoint, it's hard for most eateries to get by with only a quarter of tables being available, Dell said.