Live impeachment updates: Trump's legal team sets out to defend the former president

After House managers spent two days presenting harrowing evidence including shocking video footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that led to former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, his lawyers will take the floor on Friday to defend him.

His legal team, cobbled together less than a week before the Senate trial was set to begin, is expected to spend far less time addressing the 100 Senators who make up the jury, with reports indicating that they could wrap their case within four hours.

The team's opening appearance was widely panned on Tuesday after attorney Bruce Castor offered a rambling and at times incoherent argument on why the trial itself was unconstitutional. The effort failed, with 56 senators voting to proceed.

The former president was impeached by the House and charged with one count of "incitement of insurrection" for his alleged role in egging on a mob that breached the Capitol in an effort to disrupt a joint session of Congress as it confirmed Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Five people died as a result of the assault, including a Capitol police officer. Dozens who took part in the riots, including members of militia groups, have been arrested.

While some Republican senators called the evidence presented by House managers "compelling," it remains unlikely that two-thirds of the Senate, which is evenly split between parties, will vote to convict Trump.

The proceedings are expected to begin at noon on Friday.