How this stay-at-home mom went from selling clothes out of her closet to running a six-figure business in less than a year

Vanessa Bisorca loves her life as a stay-at-home mom to two teenage children.

She also loves fashion.

In 2015, the lifelong bargain shopper decided to sell some clothes from her closet to pocket extra cash and make room for new items.

Bisorca, 38, downloaded the fashion e-commerce app Poshmark and listed a few pieces of clothing. She made her first sale the same day.

A few months later, Bisorca was hit with a large medical bill leaving her feeling hopeless. That's when she decided to turn her hobby into a real source of income.

Her husband, Cris Bisorca, 43, helped her file for a business license, and they spent $500 to expand inventory beyond what was in their closet.

Now the fashion boutique, Moda Me Couture, makes over six figures per year and is operated solely by Bisorca and her family.

Check out this video to learn more about Bisorca's journey and the strategy she used to grow her fashion label into a reliable source of income.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.