Japan stocks set to rise as China, Hong Kong markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to rise at the Monday open, with multiple markets in North Asia closed for Lunar New Year holidays.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,725 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,590. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,520.07.
Japan's preliminary print for its fourth quarter gross domestic product is expected at around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.
Stocks in Australia edged higher in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up around 0.8%.
Markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan as well as the U.S. are closed on Monday for holidays.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.422 after weakening earlier this month from the 91.2 handle.
The Japanese yen traded at 104.98 per dollar, weaker than levels below 104.8 against the greenback seen last week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7766 following its rise last week from levels below $0.772.
Here's a look at what's on tap: