Japan stocks set to rise as China, Hong Kong markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to rise at the Monday open, with multiple markets in North Asia closed for Lunar New Year holidays.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,725 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,590. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,520.07.

Japan's preliminary print for its fourth quarter gross domestic product is expected at around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.

Stocks in Australia edged higher in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up around 0.8%.

Markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan as well as the U.S. are closed on Monday for holidays.