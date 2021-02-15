Wall Street's next short squeeze could be in this fast food stock, trader says

The stock of Jack in the Box could soon live up to its name.

Rising short interest in shares of the West Coast-based fast-food chain appears to be setting the stock up for a short squeeze, Danielle Shay, director of options at Simpler Trading, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

"I like Jack in the Box here, but for a short-term options trade," Shay said.

Though the stock is not far off its all-time highs, which would usually preclude Shay from buying in, she made an exception on account of the unusual activity. Jack in the Box currently has 9.2% short interest, according to FactSet.

"With something like this that has short interest, it does have the potential for a short squeeze and it has earnings coming up," Shay said. "For that reason, I do like to trade shorter-dated calls in the earnings series. That way, I can take advantage of just the momentum going into the earnings report and the rise in [implied volatility]."

For investors seeking a longer-term trade in the space, Shay suggested the stock of McDonald's.

"If you look at a weekly chart of McDonald's, it has been consolidating for quite some time. I do believe that that consolidation is going to break out to the upside. I'm targeting $240," she said. "It's a little bit more of a long-term trade, so, you could sell put credit spreads on a regular basis [or] buy long calls 90-120 days out."

McDonald's shares ended trading down less than half of 1% at $213.90 on Friday.

"It's going to take a while for restaurants that depend on indoor dining," Shay said. "People are going to be concerned about going. They're not able to open up at full capacity. ... For me personally, I would rather focus on the fast-food chains that their model already is specifically focused on drive-thru."

Limited-service restaurants are a better bet than their full-service counterparts right now, Piper Sandler's Craig Johnson agreed.

"That's where you're starting to see some of the same-store sales comps really showing to be positive," he said in the same "Trading Nation" interview, pointing to a chart of Chipotle Mexican Grill.