Draghi has changed Italy’s political landscape ‘dramatically,’ experts say

LONDON — New Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is already transforming the political scene in Rome and causing stock markets to surge.

In the wake of fresh political chaos, the former European Central Bank president was called upon to become Italy's new leader and rescue its turbulent economy. His arrival has been described as "better than expected" after gathering widespread political support and stemming the threat of populist forces.

Draghi, who was sworn in on Saturday, presented his Cabinet over the weekend — a group made up mostly of politicians from different parties and some technocrats in key ministries too.

"This is best possible outcome, and better than I had expected, because it provides a degree of stability and political accountability," Erik Nielsen, group chief economist at UniCredit, said in a research note Sunday.

Draghi has managed to receive backing from most of the major political forces in Italy, following concerns that a pure technocratic team would have a short life span. The next general election in Italy is only due in early 2023.