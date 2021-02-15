Singapore is set to release its 2021 budget. Here's why this budget could be an 'unusual' one

SINGAPORE — With the Singapore economy still reeling from the pandemic-induced downturn, analysts expect the government to incur a rare budget deficit at the start of its new term in office.

"This will be unusual as the government typically starts the first year of its new term with a sizeable budget surplus," economists from brokerage Maybank Kim Eng said in a late-January report.

"However, with the economy in need of continued support to climb from the steepest recession in Singapore's history, the current term of government will likely start with a deficit in FY2021," they said.

Singapore held its general election last July in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. So budget 2021 — which will be delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday — is the first for the current term of government.

The country's constitution requires the government's revenue and expenditure to be balanced over a typical five-year term. In the last few electoral cycles, the government accumulated surpluses early in its term — which allowed it to fund bigger budgets later.