Japan stocks set to rise at the open; mainland China markets remain closed for Lunar New Year holiday

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan are set to rise at the open on Tuesday as markets in mainland China remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 30,235 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 30,230. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 30,084.15.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia edged higher in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up about 0.5%.

Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's February monetary policy meeting are expected to be out at around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.