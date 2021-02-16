Japan stocks set to rise at the open; mainland China markets remain closed for Lunar New Year holiday

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan are set to rise at the open on Tuesday as markets in mainland China remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 30,235 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 30,230. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 30,084.15.
Meanwhile, stocks in Australia edged higher in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up about 0.5%.
Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's February monetary policy meeting are expected to be out at around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.
Markets stateside were closed on Monday for a holiday.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.356 after a recent slip from levels above 90.4.
The Japanese yen traded at 105.36 per dollar after weakening yesterday from levels below 105.2 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7783, still higher than levels below $0.772 seen last week.
Here's a look at what's on tap: