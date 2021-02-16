$47 billion swept into 'ESG' stocks last year — and here are Wall Street's favorites

A Wall Street street sign is displayed in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

Analysts at Wall Street's biggest banks have listed their top stocks for environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in a sector that has soared in popularity in recent years.

In the U.S. last year, investors pumped $47 billion into investment strategies that take ESG features into account, as well as financial metrics, according to Goldman Sachs. That's almost double the amount of the previous five years combined.

Analysts from Credit Suisse listed several "high quality" U.S. ESG stocks that investors are currently "missing," and Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, chose top picks in oil and gas as companies face a "reckoning with climate-related risks." Wells Fargo listed food stocks it believes are ahead of tougher European ESG regulations.

Goldman listed household names with high environmental and social scores in entertainment, food and beverage, financial services and tech.

Here's the complete list of the investment banks' top ESG picks.