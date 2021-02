A strong earnings season has shown that the recovery from Covid pandemic is well underway and should continue in the months ahead, at least for some of the country's biggest companies, according to Goldman Sachs.

David Kostin, the firm's chief U.S. equity strategist, said in a note on Monday that his team was hiking its earnings estimate for the S&P 500 in 2021 after seeing surprisingly optimistic results for the final months of last year.