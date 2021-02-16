Alleged Epstein procurer Ghislaine Maxwell 'withering to a shell of her former self' because of jail conditions, lawyer says

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is "withering" away in jail because of harsh conditions, which includes alleged physical abuse by a guard and being forced to scrub shower walls after she reported the mistreatment, her lawyer says in a new letter to a federal judge.

"It is impossible to overstate the deleterious effect of the conditions under which Ms. Maxwell is detained," the lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, wrote to Manhattan District Court Judge Alison Nathan.

"She is withering to a shell of her former self — losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate," Sternheim wrote of Maxwell, who is accused of crimes related to allegedly recruiting and grooming underage girls who later were sexually abused by eccentric investment advisor Jeffrey Epstein, and of perjury.

The lawyer says "over-management" and constant surveillance of Maxwell by guards in the Brooklyn federal jail, in an apparent effort to keep her from killing herself while locked up as Epstein did in 2019, "are impacting her stamina and effectiveness in preparing her defense and conferring with counsel."

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty in the case, in which she was charged in July 2020, a year after Epstein's arrest on child sex trafficking charges.

Epstein, 66, died from what has officially been ruled a suicide by hanging a month after his arrest in federal jail in Manhattan.

Maxwell, who has been denied bail twice by Nathan, who deemed her a flight risk, is due to go on trial later this year.

Her lawyers are engaged in an effort to try to get her increased access to a laptop computer to prepare for her trial.

Sternheim's letter, the latest in a series of complaints about Maxwell's jail conditions, underscore the fact that her life for the past seven months has been very different than her days with Epstein, when they socialized with the likes of former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, and Britain's Prince Andrew.

Sternheim complained that "the vagaries and delays" in moving Maxwell 50 or so feet from an isolation cell are among the issues harming her ability to prepare adequately for trial.

The lawyer said the frequent checks by Maxwell of guards, who have physically searched her about 1,400 times since last July 6, have not turned up any contraband.

"Maxwell continues to be at the mercy of a revolving group of security officers who are used to guarding hundreds of inmates but now focus their undivided attention exclusively on one respectful, middle-aged female pretrial detainee," Sternheim wrote.