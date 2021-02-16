European countries could see a 'tremendous acceleration of growth' in the summer, Dutch finance chief says

Minister of Finance Wopke Hoekstra seen during the plenary debate in the Tweede Kamer parliament on Nov. 3, 2020 in The Hague, Netherlands.

LONDON — European countries could experience a "tremendous acceleration of growth" in the summer, as vaccinations are stepped up, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra told CNBC.

European economies are wrestling against one of the deepest shocks in history. The coronavirus pandemic has halted much of Europe's economic activity and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout has been bumpy. Euro zone member states contracted by almost 7% in 2020 and strict social restrictions are still in place, clouding the prospects for 2021.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, turned more negative on the economic recovery, cutting its GDP forecast for the year to 3.8%, from the 4.2% estimated in November. However, the Dutch finance chief is confident that economic activity will pick up in the summer.

"In my view, we have to be realistic but there is also reason to be slightly more optimistic than the commission has been in its forecasts, because if I look back at what we saw after the first wave of Covid, we saw in the Netherlands, but also in many other countries, a tremendous acceleration of growth," Hoekstra told CNBC exclusively on Monday.

Most European nations introduced their first lockdowns in March 2020, but saw a pickup in activity in the third quarter of the year. Warmer temperatures, along with softer social restrictions, allowed restaurants, shops and bars to reopen after the first lockdowns.

This meant that after a contraction of about 11% in the second quarter, the euro zone grew around 12% between July and September.

"It'll take another couple of weeks or potentially another couple of months, but I'm optimistic about the phase just before summer," Hoekstra said.

"I think then with a far increased level of vaccination, with the summer entering the continent, with all that we can do in terms of testing ... I'm actually quite optimistic that will be the phase where we slowly but surely get back to normal," he added.