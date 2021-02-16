How Louisiana pivoted to extravagant house floats for Mardi Gras

A home is decorated with a New Orleans music theme on February 05, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Bars are closed, the temperature is freezing and crowds are banned, but that didn't stop Louisianans from feeling the Mardi Gras spirit.

Residents still enjoyed the celebrations by adorning their homes, or hiring artists, to create extravagant house floats. The house floats make it clear that Louisianans can still have fun while following social distancing guidelines.

After last year's Mardi Gras crowds were blamed for a Covid outbreak in Louisiana, celebrations are taking a different form this year.

"If people think they're going to come to Louisiana, anywhere, or New Orleans and engage in the kind of activities they would have pre-pandemic then they are mistaken and quite frankly they are not welcome here to do that," Gov. John Bel Edwards said recently.

There have been 420,000 cases of Covid-19 in Louisiana, with over 9,000 dead from the virus, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The state has administered over 750,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, with about 250,000 residents receiving two doses.