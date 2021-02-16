Texas winter storm snarls air travel with more than 4,000 flight cancellations

Airlines canceled more than 4,000 flights in Texas since Monday as an unusual winter storm bringing snow, ice and record cold temperatures hit the state, creating perilous road conditions and knocking out power to millions.

Nearly 900 flights to and from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, American Airlines biggest hub, were canceled on Tuesday, more than half of the schedule. Close to 1,000 flights were cancelled there on Monday as the storm snarled travel at the end of Presidents Day weekend.

American was putting airport staff up at airport hotels to help avoid commuting problems.

The DFW flight issues are associated with the weather, but our teams are also having issues getting to the airport. For crew, we're covered, but there could be delays as crew get into place. For airport team members, we're getting hotel rooms closer to the airport But hotel rooms are limited in the area given the larger power issues.

George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport, a major United Airlines hub and the city's William P. Hobby Airport, a Southwest Airlines hub, said they would remain closed until 4 p.m. CT.

More than 100 flights in and out of Chicago were also canceled on Tuesday after the region received more snow.

Airline schedules have been drastically reduced because of the pandemic, but the storm struck after carriers saw a bump in demand for the long weekend. The Transportation Security Administration's daily U.S. airport screenings topped 1 million on Thursday and Friday for the first time since early January.

Southwest Airlines on Tuesday said it has registered an uptick in leisure travel demand this month since January, though still 65% and 70% below 2019 levels, slightly better than a previous forecast.

"We suspect there will be a small financial impact from these flight cancelations and delays," said Cowen airline analyst Helane Becker in a note.