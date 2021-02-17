Amazon built an Alexa cuckoo clock and wants your help backing new projects like this one

Amazon on Wednesday announced a new program called Build It that lets consumers have a say in some of the products Amazon will produce.

In a Kickstarter-like effort, Amazon customers can choose to back a new product, and if it gets enough support within 30 days, Amazon will build it. Customers will get charged only if the product is developed and ships.

The program should help Amazon decide what products will be popular before it even builds them. Amazon has used a similar program in the past, called Day 1 Editions, to build experimental products like its Echo Frames smart glasses. Amazon wouldn't say whether it plans to use this program for all of its products or if it may open it up to third-party inventors.