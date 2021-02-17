Bitcoin's next resistance level isn't until $170k, the 'sky is the limit,' says trader

"We're getting corporate and institutional players entering the market. I think the sky is the limit. I don't want to be overly bullish, but just simple technical analysis, you don't see resistance till about [$170,000]," Gordon told CNBC's " Trading Nation " on Wednesday.

The cryptocurrency crossed above $52,000 on Wednesday for the first time ever, adding to a 46% rally over the past month.

Bitcoin's "market cap ... is $1 trillion, where gold is at $10.5 trillion. I think there's a lot more room to go," said Gordon.

As bitcoin's rally has picked up steam, gold's has flagged. Over the past month, gold prices have fallen 3%.

Quint Tatro, president of Joule Financial, is sticking with gold despite recent weakness.

"I've got to be candid, it's been very, very difficult to be long gold here, but we still believe that longer term it's in an uptrend," Tatro said during the same interview. "It has risen from $1,100 to $1,900 within 2019 and 2020, and then is pulling back, so we're still a buyer here of the weakness in gold, as hard as it is."

Gold has risen 34% in the past two years. Prices hit a peak above $2,000 in August.

Disclosure: Gordon holds bitcoin. Joule Financial is long gold.

