Analyst names the little-known tech stock that outperforms the FAANGs

U.S. tech companies Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet may have dominated markets in recent years, but there's a much lesser-known name that investors are currently missing out on, described as a "world leader" by analyst Chris Dyer.

Dyer, a director of global equity at U.S. investment firm Eaton Vance, named a tech stock that has outperformed all of the FAANGs over the past five years.

Speaking to CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Tuesday, he described the company as: "(A) world leader, the only company that's able to supply the products that it does and that really puts it at a unique position, (a) technological advantage that will not be surpassed, we think, in the coming years."