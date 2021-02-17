Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Analyst names the little-known tech stock that outperforms the FAANGs

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
Share

U.S. tech companies Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet may have dominated markets in recent years, but there's a much lesser-known name that investors are currently missing out on, described as a "world leader" by analyst Chris Dyer.

Dyer, a director of global equity at U.S. investment firm Eaton Vance, named a tech stock that has outperformed all of the FAANGs over the past five years.

Speaking to CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Tuesday, he described the company as: "(A) world leader, the only company that's able to supply the products that it does and that really puts it at a unique position, (a) technological advantage that will not be surpassed, we think, in the coming years."

More In Pro News and Analysis

CNBC ProStock market live Tuesday: S&P 500 falls slightly, Treasury yields rise, natural gas prices surge
CNBC.com staff
CNBC ProInvestors are 'chasing copper and silver' but they should try gold, analyst says
Lucy Handley19 min ago
CNBC ProDelphi’s Scott Black says own this semiconductor stock for a ‘cheap play’ on tech
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More