Tech investor Klaus Hommels launches $332 million SPAC in Europe

Lakestar founder Klaus Hommels appears on stage at a tech conference in London on October 21, 2014.

LONDON — The SPAC craze has officially arrived in Europe.

European tech investor Klaus Hommels on Wednesday launched a blank-check firm aimed at snapping up a late-stage tech company in the region.

Hommels, the founder of venture capital firm Lakestar, is looking to fetch up to 275 million euros ($332 million) for his SPAC, which is called Lakestar SPAC I SE.

SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, are shell companies that are created with the sole purpose of raising funds to acquire an existing private company so that the target firm can bypass the traditional initial public offering process.

Hommels' SPAC is expected to list in Frankfurt on Monday under the ticker LRSW. The German venture capitalist's investments range from the likes of Facebook and Microsoft-owned Skype to financial technology start-up Revolut.

"The European technology sector today offers attractive investment opportunities with promising valuations and many excellent growth companies," Hommels said in a statement.

"As a team, we are deeply embedded in Europe's growth-stage and pre-IPO ecosystem and have high-quality access to assets, as well as an extensive deal-sourcing network."