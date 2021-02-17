After rain delay, this year's Daytona 500 was the least viewed in the race's history

Michael McDowell, driver of the #34 Love's Travel Stops Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2021 in Daytona Beach,

The rain just keeps hurting NASCAR's top event.

Sunday's 2021 Daytona 500, impacted by a nearly six-hour rain delay, attracted an average of 4.83 million viewers, Fox Sports has confirmed to CNBC. It marks the lowest-viewed Daytona 500 in the history of the race. Roughly 7 million viewers watched the 2020 event.

Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell recorded his first career win, earning the Harley J. Earl trophy. He became only the eighth driver to record his first career win at the race. Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott came in second.

Sports Media Watch reported the event attracted roughly 8 million viewers before the delay, which occurred around 3 p.m. Eastern.

Last year's Daytona 500 also suffered through a rain delay, which moved the event to a second day. The ratings suffered, too, and the 2020 race averaged 7.3 million viewers across both days. The 2019 and 2018 races averaged roughly 9 million viewers, but that was down from over 11 million viewers the race averaged in 2017 and 2016.