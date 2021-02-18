5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Dow set to drop as Walmart declines on disappointing earnings

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Source: The New York Stock Exchange

2. Walmart missed on earnings, beat on revenue; CEO to boost wages

A worker wearing a protective mask arranges shopping carts outside a Walmart store in Duarte, California, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. David Swanson | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Trying to turn pandemic gains into sustained momentum and higher profitability, Walmart on Thursday before-the-bell reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share, which fell short of estimates. Revenue grew by 7.3% to a better-than-expected $152.1 billion. The big-box retailer's e-commerce sales in the U.S. grew by 69% and its same-store sales in the U.S. grew by 8.6%. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the company will boost the wage of U.S. workers, raising the average for hourly employees to above $15 per hour.

3. What to expect from GameStop hearing with Robinhood, Citadel, Reddit CEOs

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The heads of Robinhood, Reddit, Citadel and Melvin Capital, will be in Washington for Thursday's highly anticipated GameStop hearing, which is scheduled to begin at noon ET in the House Financial Services Committee. According to prepared remarks, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman will testify that no significant activity on WallStreetBets last month was driven by bots or foreign agents. Keith Gill, the Reddit and YouTube trading star known as "Roaring Kitty," will defend his social media posts that helped spark a mania in GameStop shares.

4. How Texas power grid failed and what could stop it from happening again

Pike Electric service trucks line up after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. Ron Jenkins | Getty Images

More than 500,000 households in Texas are still without power Thursday morning, according to poweroutage.us, following Sunday night's historic cold and snow that caused the state's worst blackouts in decades. Millions of people were in the dark at the height of the crisis, which was caused by a confluence of factors. Officials are already calling for investigations. Experts said there are a number of steps that Texas can take to combat future problems, including weatherizing equipment and increasing the amount of excess supply needed to meet peak power demand.

5. U.S. life expectancy drops a year in pandemic, most since WWII

Cemetery worker Keith Yatcko prepares a grave for a burial at the State Veterans Cemetery amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Middletown, Connecticut, U.S., May 13, 2020. Brian Snyder | Reuters