Asia-Pacific stocks edge higher; mainland Chinese markets to reopen after Lunar New Year holiday

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific edged higher in Thursday trade, as investors watch for movements in mainland Chinese stocks, which are set to return from the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.68% in early trading while the Topix index advanced 0.2%. South Korea's Kospi hovered above the flatline.

Shares in Australia rose in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.12%.

Australia's jobs data for January, including the unemployment rate for the month, is expected at around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.07% higher.