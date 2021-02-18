Asia-Pacific stocks edge higher; mainland Chinese markets to reopen after Lunar New Year holiday

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific edged higher in Thursday trade, as investors watch for movements in mainland Chinese stocks, which are set to return from the Lunar New Year holiday.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.68% in early trading while the Topix index advanced 0.2%. South Korea's Kospi hovered above the flatline.
Shares in Australia rose in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.12%.
Australia's jobs data for January, including the unemployment rate for the month, is expected at around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.07% higher.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 90.27 points higher at 31,613.02. The S&P 500 declined fractionally to finish its trading day at 3,931.33 while the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.58% lower at about 13,965.50.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.951 following a recent rise from levels below 90.3.
The Japanese yen traded at 105.88 per dollar, weaker than levels below 105.6 against the greenback seen earlier this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7759 after seeing levels around $0.78 earlier in the trading week.
Here's a look at what's on tap: