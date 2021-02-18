Congress questions Robinhood, Roaring Kitty and hedge funds over GameStop frenzy: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's Pippa Stevens brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show: a recap of the four-hour hearing on Capitol Hill on the jaw-dropping GameStop short squeeze engineered by retail traders in January. Plus, CNBC.com's Jacob Pramuk explains the debate in the Democratic party over student debt forgiveness.

Citadel's Ken Griffin defends controversial Wall Street practice, says firm would adapt if it were outlawed

During Thursday's GameStop hearing, Citadel Securities' Ken Griffin defended a controversial method brokerages use to make money, and said his firm would adapt if new regulations prohibited the practice. Lawmakers finally got a chance to press Robinhood, Citadel and Reddit chiefs about the GameStop trading controversy. Members of Congress spent much of their time prodding about "payment for order flow," a practice in which a brokerage receives payment from a market maker, known as a dealer, for directing the order to them. This model is how Robinhood and other brokers are able to have commission-free trading.

Students lament Biden refusal to cancel $50,000 in student debt

President Joe Biden has essentially ruled out canceling $50,000 in student debt per person — disappointing some student borrowers who were counting on that help. "I didn't have my hopes up," said Joshira Maduro, 30. The research analyst graduated from Lehigh University in 2012 with a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing and a student loan tab of $132,000. She has been on a strict budget in order to afford her monthly payments ever since. The payment pause on federal student debt during the coronavirus pandemic has offered Maduro, who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, a rare opportunity to chip away at the balance of her highest-interest loans and even start building an emergency savings fund. Meanwhile, the president's proposal to forgive up to $10,000 in student debt per borrower, which is still on the table, would go a long way toward achieving even greater financial milestones, Maduro said, such as buying a car or saving for the down payment on a house.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen makes push for major stimulus, sees bigger risk in not doing enough