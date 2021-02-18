Due to Covid relief, experts brace for a flood of tax-filing extensions

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, at the announcement of the $900 billion Covid-19 relief bill on Capitol Hill on Dec. 1, 2020.

The IRS may not have extended the deadline for Americans to file their tax returns as they did last year, but chances are millions of taxpayers will be applying for extra time to file their taxes this season.

"There will be more extensions than normal this year, and that's OK as long as people pay their estimated taxes," said Tracy Marrin, a principal and director of tax consulting at financial services and advisory firm Rehmann. "It's better to extend and do the return properly rather than file and have to amend it later."

Potential penalties and interest on taxes owed will begin accruing as of March 15 for corporate taxpayers and April 15 for individuals. Taxpayers can file for a six-month extension up to the filing deadline date.

The complexities this year stem from the relief efforts undertaken by Congress to help individuals and businesses affected by the pandemic. The tax implications of the CARES Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act signed by former President Trump in late December and President Biden's as-yet-undefined $1.9 trillion relief package proposal are staggeringly complex.

"It is all very favorable for taxpayers, but it's all very complicated, too," said Adam Markowitz, a CPA in Leesburg, Florida, who expects to prepare roughly 400 personal returns and 100 business returns this year. "We have 8,000 pages of legislation and 5,000 pages of IRS guidance that we have to follow, and I have to ask clients about three times more questions this year than previously."

The complexity is greatest for business owners, particularly those who received forgivable loans through the Payroll Protection Program. Further guidance in the Consolidated Appropriations Act resolved some issues — most notably the ability to deduct expenses covered with a forgiven PPP loan.

However, plenty of unresolved issues remain for business owners, with the solutions highly dependent on each business' unique circumstances.

"There are unknown questions at every turn," Marrin said. "For clients who got a PPP loan in 2020, there's a gray area on how to bifurcate expenses between the loan and the employee retention credit.

"If they haven't applied for loan forgiveness yet, they may want to wait and extend the credit," she added.