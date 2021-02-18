Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

How the rapid run-up in interest rates could set off a 10% to 15% correction

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
Share
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE

Rising interest rates are rattling the stock market, and that could be the catalyst for a bigger sell-off, strategists say.

Stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding more than 100 points in the afternoon. The Nasdaq fell by as much as 1.2% in midday trading before trimming back some of its losses.

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 1.28% as stocks sold off, after trading as high as 1.31% earlier in the day. The yield was about 15 basis points – or 0.15% – lower in the middle of last week.

Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG, said the stock market could be in the middle of a 10% to 15% correction, after the rapid run-up in interest rates that took the 10-year to fresh one-year highs.

The sell-off would have been more like 5% to 10% pre-pandemic, he said.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProMike Santoli’s market notes: Markets test dip-buyers, Walmart’s weakness, yields trend up
Michael Santolian hour ago
CNBC ProMike Santoli’s market notes: Key levels for the S&P 500, What's wrong with Tesla and Apple?
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProJPMorgan thinks the bitcoin rally is unsustainable and doesn't make much sense
Jesse Pound
Read More