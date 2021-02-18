NATO announces expanded mission in Iraq on the heels of deadly rocket attack

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference on February 15, 2021, ahead of the meetings of NATO Defence Ministers at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

WASHINGTON – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced Thursday that the 30-member alliance will expand its security training mission in Iraq in order to prevent the war-torn country from becoming a safe haven for international terrorists.

"The size of our mission will increase from 500 personnel to around 4,000 and training activities will now include more Iraqi security institutions and areas beyond Baghdad," Stoltenberg told reporters at the conclusion of a two-day virtual NATO defense ministers meeting.

"Our presence is conditions-based and increases in troop numbers will be incremental," he said, adding that the request for an expanded mission was requested by the Iraqi government.

Earlier in the week, a senior Defense official told reporters ahead of the NATO meeting that the Pentagon was "enthusiastic about and welcomes NATO's increased focus on Iraq." The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, would not disclose whether the U.S. military was prepared to contribute more troops to the training mission in Iraq.

The United States has 2,500 troops in Iraq.

"ISIS still operates in Iraq and we need to make sure they're not able to return," Stoltenberg said Thursday, adding that the alliance has seen a slight uptick in attacks.

The decision to expand NATO's footprint in Iraq comes on the heels of a deadly rocket attack in the city of Irbil.