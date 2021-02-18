How to tell who's winning — and who's losing — the streaming wars

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany star as Wanda Maximoff and Vision in Marvel's "WandaVision." Disney

There are no rules to judge winners and losers in the streaming wars. Let's try to fix that. Disney's Disney+, AT&T's HBO Max, Comcast NBCUniversal's Peacock and the many other streaming services that have popped up in the last year or so will all be competing for eyeballs in 2021. A few will succeed on their own. Others will need to bundle for scale. Some, like Quibi, may shut down completely. Each streaming service is different. Peacock has a free, advertising-supported version. Discovery's Discovery+ wants to be a "complement to other streaming services," according to CEO David Zaslav. Disney+ has already predicted it will have as many as 260 million global subscribers by 2024. That's much more aggressive than Peacock's forecast of 30 million to 35 million active users by 2024 or HBO Max's 50 million domestic subscribers by 2025. Given so many different products with different goals, it will be easy for most media companies to declare victory on their own terms. That won't be helpful to investors trying to figure out which services are actually succeeding. "Not every streaming service deserves to exist or win," Kevin Mayer, former head of Disney+ and ex-CEO of TikTok, told CNBC. "There will be winners and losers that evolve over the next several years." Here are some basic guidelines to tell them apart.

The race to 50 million U.S. subscribers

Getting to 50 million U.S. subscribers is a good benchmark for viability, said Scott Purdy, who runs KPMG's media practice. Last month, NBCUniversal said Peacock had 33 million sign-ups. HBO Max announced it had 37.7 million subscribers. Disney's Hulu has nearly 40 million U.S. subscribers. ViacomCBS' CBS All Access -- soon to be relaunched with more content as Paramount+ -- said it had about 18 million subscribers in November and will give an updated number during a "streaming event" on Feb. 24. Whether those services can get to 50 million subscribers in 2021 or soon after will be a good test for their longevity, Purdy said. "The real benchmark for the new entrants will be if they can get to the same amount of subscribers they have in the pay-TV bundle," said Purdy. About 75 million U.S. households subscribed to a bundle of linear programming in 2020. Media executives expect that number to fall to closer to 50 million in the next five years.

Have a global path to 200 million subscribers

Domestic success alone won't be enough for the "Tier A" services, as Starz CEO Jeff Hirsch defined them -- the products aiming to be cable bundle replacements on phones and TVs throughout the world. These are Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, and may also include HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+ and Hulu. Netflix already has 200 million global subscribers. Disney+ is well on its way, with about 95 million subscribers. Amazon announced last year it had more than 150 million global Prime subscribers, all of whom get access to video as part of a much larger bundle of services (including free fast shipping). While Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video are all ad-free services, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+ and Hulu all have — or plan to have — a lower-priced product with commercials. Other streamers, such as Fox's Tubi and ViacomCBS' Pluto, are free for consumers and rely entirely on advertising. Tubi said it had 33 million monthly active users (MAUs) in August 2020. Pluto said in November it had 28.4 million MAUs. If products counting on ad dollars don't have a clear runway to at least 200 million global subscribers, they won't be able to compete against Google and Facebook, which dominate online advertising, Hirsch said in an interview. "If you're ad-supported, you have to be very big and very broad to be successful," Hirsch said. Digital advertising rates are still pennies on the dollar compared with TV commercials. A global TV streaming service will need to have a much bigger reach to make up for the diminished ad sales that come with morphing from a TV service to an online product. "You saw the power of TV advertising during the Super Bowl," Hirsch noted. "All of these media companies were running commercials for their streaming services on television." Regardless, if HBO Max, Paramount+, Hulu or Peacock want to capture a global audience, that will require billions of dollars in further investment for international content.

ARPU, churn and total hours spent

If you can't be Tier A, define yourself