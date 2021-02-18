Twitter commits that 25% of its executives will be from underrepresented minorities by 2025

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey speaks during a press event at CES 2019 on January 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Twitter on Thursday committed to increasing the diversity among its leadership by setting a goal of having at least a quarter of its executives be underrepresented minorities by 2025.

The company announced the new goal as part of the 25 x 25 pledge, an initiative by Silicon Valley Leadership Group to increase diversity among companies in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Approximately 13% of Twitter's current leadership employees are Black, Latinx, Indigenous or multiracial, according to the company's most recent inclusion and diversity report.

Twitter had previously announced a goal of having at least half of its workforce be women by 2025 and at least a quarter of its U.S. employees be underrepresented minorities. That means employees who are Black, Latinx, Native American, Alaskan or Hawaiian/Pacific Islander or multiracial.