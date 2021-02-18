Treasury yields fall ahead of jobless claims data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.286% at 3:45 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 2.056%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday morning, ahead of the release of weekly jobless claims data.

Treasury yields dipped ahead of the weekly update on first-time unemployment insurance claims, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting 773,000 new claims, a slight decrease from the prior week.

Yields were also lower despite jumps in retail sales and producer prices in data released on Wednesday, stoking inflation fears.

Meanwhile, an auction for $27 billion worth of 20-year bonds on Wednesday was "weak from nearly all perspectives," Wells Fargo strategists said in a note. "Today's auction was a key barometer for the demand for duration near new highs on yields over the past year," the strategists said.

Traders will be keeping an eye on other economic data out Thursday, including changes in export and import prices in January, due to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET. The number of building permits authorized, as well as the number of new house construction projects started last month are expected out at the same time.

Fed Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to make a speech at the U.S. Climate Finance Summit at 8 a.m. ET.

Auctions will be held Thursday for $30 billion worth of four-week bills, $35 billion of eight-week bills and $9 billion of 30-year Treasury inflation-protected securities.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound contributed to this report.