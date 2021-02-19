Athletes Unlimited signs Gatorade, Hyperice as sponsors and remains bullish on women's sports leagues

Haylie McCleney #28 of Team Piancastelli celebrates with her teammates after their win against Team Ocasio during the final weekend of the Athletes Unlimited softball league at Parkway Bank Sports Complex on September 28, 2020 in Rosemont, Illinois.

Athletes Unlimited (AU) co-founder Jon Patricof told CNBC this week that Hyperice and Gatorade will sponsor its volleyball season, which starts on Feb. 27 in Dallas, Texas.

Athletes Unlimited is a sports firm that creates and operates women's sports leagues. CNBC recently talked with Patricof about the league's new sponsors and the future of Athletes Unlimited.

Patricof said AU's model – built around women's sports, including volleyball – has gained momentum after its softball season, which launched last August. Brand partners gain more exposure to a unique fan base outside of traditional sports and access to global markets with AU's media distribution deals.

"We're going to be able to bring partners opportunities across sports all year in multiple geographies," Patricof told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday. "And that's how we're going to get to scale. And for a partner like Gatorade, which is such a leader in the sports marketing world, to come on board as well is another great signal of some momentum."

Patricof co-founded AU with Jonathan Soros, CEO of JS Capital Management investment firm and son of billionaire George Soros, in 2019. The company has star athletes, including Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and U.S. women's soccer icon Abby Wambach on its advisory board.

AU runs a professional softball, volleyball and, soon, a lacrosse league. Female athletes earn a base salary and bonuses based on their team's success and a scoring syste. At the end of each season, the leading player is rewarded top money from a prize pool.

For its softball season, AU's says it paid out $1 million in salary across 57 players who also shared a $300,000 pool. The champion, Cat Osterman, a former University of Texas softball standout, took home a little over $35,000 (including base salary and bonuses).

Players aren't committed to one team but switch teams every week of a season. Drafts are held on Facebook. Patricof said AU's model allows players to build profiles for possible branding opportunities. AU's model is set up for fans to follow players, not teams, throughout a season.

"We want to model the success that leagues like the NBA have had with the ability to build the players' profiles and personalities," said Patricof, the former president of Major League Soccer's NYCFC organization. "I think that is increasingly important to fans."