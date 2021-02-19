Capitol Police suspends 6 officers, investigates dozens in probe of Jan. 6 riot

The U.S. Capitol Police said Friday it has suspended six officers with pay and is looking into the behavior of more than two dozen others involved in responding to last month's deadly Capitol riot.

Yogananda Pittman, who took over as acting chief shortly after Steven Sund resigned in the wake of the riot, "has directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department's Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline," spokesman John Stolnis said in a statement.

The USCP's Office of Personal Responsibility "is investigating the actions of 35 police officers from that day," six of whom are currently suspended with pay, the statement said.

The Jan. 6 attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump trying to overturn the results of the November election resulted in five deaths and sent a joint session of Congress scrambling for safety.

The investigation update comes days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced that Congress will establish an independent commission to look into the attack. Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the USCP statement.

Dozens of officers from around the country who participated in the riot or attended Trump's nearby rally before the mob attacked the Capitol have come under scrutiny by their departments, according to an Associated Press survey last month. Some have faced charges, while others have been placed on leave, the AP reported.

The security failure that led to the Capitol being overrun by Trump's followers sparked a massive backlash against the USCP and its leadership. The department's police union this month reportedly issued a vote of no confidence for the top leaders of the force, including Pittman.

