Ex-TD Ameritrade CEO says it's never been easier for retail investors to compete with Wall Street pros

Former TD Ameritrade CEO Fred Tomczyk told CNBC on Friday he believes retail stock market investors have never had it better when it comes to competing against Wall Street pros.

"When you think about what the retail investor has today, they have free trading, free research, free investor education, and they have faster and better trade execution than ever," Tomczyk said in an interview on "Squawk on the Street."

"The playing field between the retail and the institutional investor is more level than I've ever seen it," added Tomczyk, who led the brokerage firm as president and chief executive from 2008 to 2016. He's now on the board of Cboe Global Markets.

Tomczyk's comments came one day after the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services held a hearing focused on the GameStop short squeeze that began in late January. The Reddit-fueled trading frenzy was another flashpoint in a long-running debate over fairness in the stock market, and whether mom-and-pop investors have equal access to generating returns.

One of the participants at Thursday's hearing was Keith Gill, the Reddit user and YouTuber who played a key role in promoting GameStop shares. In his testimony, Gill defended his decision to publicly tout his investment thesis in GameStop by noting what he considered long-standing imbalances for retail traders.

"Hedge funds and other Wall Street firms have teams of analysts working together to compile research and analyze shares of companies," said Gill, whose latest post on Reddit showed he made $7.8 million off GameStop. "Individual investors do not have those resources. Social media platforms like Reddit, YouTube and Twitter are leveling the playing field."

In August, Gill posted a video to his YouTube channel that argued the video-game retailer's stock was undervalued and vulnerable to a short squeeze due to so many bearish bets placed against it.