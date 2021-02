A contractor carries building supplies for a house under construction in Lehi, Utah, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

The red-hot housing market shows no signs of slowing down in the years ahead, and several homebuilding stocks are set to benefit, according to Goldman Sachs.

Residential real estate has been one of the strongest sectors of the U.S. economy during the Covid crisis, as lockdown periods increased demand for more space and stimulus efforts bulked up savings accounts for many Americans.