Britain's top warehouse specialist posts 62% profit surge as firms scramble for space

A lady walks past a click and collect sign in Birmingham during the nationwide lockdown.

LONDON — The U.K.'s top warehouse leasing firm said Friday that the recent online shopping boom will outlast the pandemic, after the company's profits soared during 2020.

Segro, a U.K.-listed firm specializing in urban and big box warehouses across Europe, reported Friday a 62% increase in profit before tax between 2019 and 2020.

The coronavirus crisis and its subsequent restrictions have led to increasing consumer demand for online services, resulting in firms needing more industrial spaces to service their customers.

"The pandemic has reinforced the importance of efficient and resilient distribution networks to facilitate the provision of a wide variety of goods and services, leading to increased demand for warehouse space," David Sleath, chief executive officer at Segro, said in a statement. The firm ranks as the U.K.'s largest industrial real estate owner.

New headline rent (rent without concessions) reached £77.9 million ($109 million) in 2020, of which £41.1 million emerged from new pre-let agreements, it said. In addition, vacancy rates remained low over the same period at 3.9%, versus 4% in 2019.