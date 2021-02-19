This is how Social Security benefits are handled at death

There is a lot to deal with when a loved one passes away.

On top of the emotional aspect of handling death, there is the financial stuff — which would include any Social Security benefits the deceased was receiving.

You may wonder how the government knows to stop sending that monthly money or whether a surviving spouse or dependent can keep some sort of payment going.

Social Security rules can be complicated. Yet the bottom line is that the decedent's benefits stop at death. For survivors, how to get benefits — or whether you qualify — depends on several factors (more on that further below).

More from Personal Finance:

How spousal benefits work if you claim Social Security early

Here’s a decade-by-decade guide to retirement planning

Here's when your tax return might be flagged by the IRS

First, though, it's important for the Social Security Administration to be alerted as soon as possible after the person dies.

In most cases, funeral homes notify the government. There's a form available that those businesses use to report the death.

"The person serving as executor [of the estate] or the surviving spouse can also call Social Security," said certified financial planner Peggy Sherman, a lead advisor at Briaud Financial Advisors in College Station, Texas.