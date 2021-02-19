Treasury yields rise amid concerns about higher inflation

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note advanced to 1.297% at 4 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose to 2.084%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Treasury yields climbed on Friday morning, amid concerns about the possibility of higher inflation.

Yields tend to rise with inflation expectations as bond investors start to believe central banks will take their foot off the gas and reduce their asset purchases.

Markit purchasing managers' index data for February is due out at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by existing home sales figures for January at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no auctions scheduled to be held Friday.