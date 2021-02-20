United Boeing 777 suffers engine failure after takeoff from Denver

A United Airlines plane bound for Honolulu suffered an engine failure shortly after takeoff from Denver on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane returned to Denver where it landed safely. Images shared on social media showed what appeared to be a part of the engine nacelle in front of a house.

"The FAA is aware of reports of debris in the vicinity of the airplane's flight path," the agency said in a statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the incident, the FAA said.

There were 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board United Flight 328, United said.

"There are no reported injuries onboard, and we will share more information as it becomes available," said United in a statement.

Boeing said it was aware of reports about the incident.