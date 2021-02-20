U.S. condemns fatal shootings of two protesters in Myanmar, calls on military to end violence

Anti-coup protesters hold placards as they protest against the military coup Saturday, February 20, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar.

The U.S. Embassy in Myanmar on Saturday released a statement condemning the fatal police shootings of two anti-coup protestors in Mandalay, the nation's second-largest city, following weeks of demonstrations.

"No one should be harmed for exercising the right to dissent," the embassy stated in a Twitter post. "We are deeply troubled by the fatal shooting of protestors in Mandalay, a day after the death of Mya Thwe Thwe Khine in Nay Pyi Taw. The military must stop violence against the people of Myanmar."

One of the victims was shot in the head and died on the scene, according to local reports. Another was shot in the chest and died on the way to the hospital. He was identified by relatives as Thet Naing Win, a 36-year-old carpenter, Reuters reports.

The shootings occurred near Mandalay's Yadanabon dock, where roughly 500 police and soldiers came to the area after dock workers joined the protest against the military junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup.

Security forces used water cannons, tear gas, slingshots and rubber bullets against demonstrators and struck dock workers.