Asia stocks rise; China keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific rose in Monday morning trade as China left its benchmark lending rate unchanged over the weekend.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.03% in early trade, with shares of conglomerate Softbank Group surging more than 2%. The Topix index gained 0.94%. South Korea's Kospi also traded 0.25% higher.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were little changed in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 was largely flat.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.11% higher.

China kept the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) unchanged at 3.85%, largely in line with expectations of traders and analysts in a Reuters snap poll. The five-year LPR was also kept steady at 4.65%.

The LPR is a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks.