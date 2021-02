Pumpjacks operate in the snow in the Permian Basin in Midland, Texas, U.S, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

Goldman Sachs is raising its oil price forecast as three key factors should drive prices higher: low inventories, a slow return to prior production levels and speculative inflows. The firm now sees West Texas Intermediate crude hitting $72 by the third quarter, with Brent crude reaching $75. Goldman's prior forecast had Brent at $65 during the third quarter.