'The best time to invest in bitcoin was yesterday,' says strategist as the cryptocurrency soars

As bitcoin continues on its upward trek in 2021, one analyst says the regulatory concerns surrounding the cryptocurrency won't likely derail its momentum.

"The regulatory issues have been around for a long time, we've been dispelling them for a long time. At this point, our belief is: Bitcoin is not a question of if, but when," Meltem Demirors, chief strategy officer at digital asset investment firm CoinShares, said Monday.

"We certainly believe, you know, the best time to invest in bitcoin was yesterday — the second best time to allocate is today," she told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

Her comments came after bitcoin recently toppled another milestone, pushing past $1 trillion in market value last week, according to Coindesk.