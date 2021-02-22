Op-ed: Black businesses support raising the minimum wage. Why doesn’t the rest of Corporate America?

People gather together to ask the McDonald’s corporation to raise workers wages to a $15 minimum wage as well as demanding the right to a union on May 23, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

President Joe Biden announced the “American Rescue Plan” in January, which includes raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Since the president’s announcement, there has been extensive debate surrounding the minimum wage increase, particularly from the business community.

While much of the “American Rescue Plan” focuses on relief related to COVID-19, raising the minimum wage is long overdue and the pandemic has only exacerbated the need for a wage that can sustain American workers.

In the past 25 years, the minimum wage has only increased $2.50—from $4.75 an hour to $7.25 an hour—and the last increase was in 2009. Furthermore, according to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), Black employees make up 31% of the workforce that would most benefit from an increased minimum wage.

Opponents of a minimum wage increase argue that it would hurt American businesses and force small and medium businesses to shed workers.

However, the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) disagrees with this argument. The USBC, which represents 310,000 Black-owned businesses and 145 Black Chambers nationwide, understands that raising the minimum wage will have a significant impact on millions of Americans and their homes, in addition to reducing pay inequality by race and gender.