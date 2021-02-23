Apple is in the ‘penalty box’ but should resume uptrend at this key level, Oppenheimer says

Apple has regained the top spot as global smartphone leader.

The iPhone maker shipped out nearly 80 million devices in the fourth quarter, according to Gartner, surpassing all other smartphone companies including Samsung and Microsoft. It reclaimed that number one spot for the first time since 2016.

What's not on top? Its share price. The stock has fallen 9% in the past month, lagging the tech sector and broader S&P 500.

"It is in the penalty box here, near term," Oppenheimer head of technical analysis Ari Wald told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday.

He said the stock may have been unfairly punished due to a global semiconductor shortage that could squeeze margins. However, he said the company may be better positioned to weather higher costs than its competitors, coming out of the shortage in a stronger position than others.

"We would be looking for the stock to stabilize at around $120 support. That's where the stock started to break higher in December, and ultimately sets the stage for a resumption of that longer-term uptrend," said Wald.