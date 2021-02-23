BlackRock bond expert explains where not to put your money right now

A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York.

In light of the pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and potentially hefty fiscal stimulus in the U.S., the BlackRock Investment Institute is opting for a more risk-on approach in 2021.

The U.S. investment house on Monday announced that it had downgraded government bonds to underweight and credit to neutral, while upgrading equities. To go "underweight" is to hold less of an asset than benchmark indexes, implying a belief that the asset will underperform.

Rising inflation expectations have driven the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield higher in recent weeks, prompting a pullback for resurgent stock markets as investors wondered whether unprecedented levels of stimulus from central banks could be unwound earlier than expected.

However, speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday, BlackRock Chief Fixed Income Strategist Scott Thiel highlighted that the rebound in Treasury yields was not particularly significant in a historical context, and real yields — those adjusted for inflation — had remained steadily negative.

"We think that the economic impact of the Covid crisis will be about a quarter of the economic impact of the global financial crisis, but the stimulus is something like four times more," Thiel said.

"So when we try and apply a kind of cyclical rulebook or gameplan to this crisis, it misses a lot of the important aspects, and one of them is this idea that the economy will really come out of this very aggressively."