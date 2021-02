Cathie Wood, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaks during the Sooner Than You Think conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood scooped up more than $120 million worth of Tesla shares during Tuesday's rout and subsequent comeback.

The electric car maker is the biggest holding of Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), with a 9.1% weighting as of Monday end of day. The ETF, with $26.6 billion in assets under management, fell 3.3% on Tuesday, paring its 2021 gains to 11.7%.