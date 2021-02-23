Wife of powerful drug lord El Chapo Guzman held in U.S. jail on narcotics conspiracy charges

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, appears before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather and her lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman during a virtual hearing in federal court in Washington, D.C., February 23, 2021 in this courtroom sketch.

WASHINGTON – A federal judge ordered the wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to remain temporarily detained after she her arrest at Dulles International Airport on drug charges.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the United States.

She faces a minimum of 10 years in prison or a maximum of life in prison and a potential fine of $10 million dollars.

Aispuro, a former beauty queen, has two children with the Sinaloa cartel boss.

The Justice Department also accused her of running her husband's multibillion-dollar cartel. She is a dual citizen of the United States and Mexico.