How Biden's PPP loan program changes can help Latino small business recovery

President Joe Biden speaks during an announcement related to small businesses at the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building February 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong | Getty Images

The Latino community has been struck particularly hard by the Covid-19 crisis. The Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative reported in May that 86% of Latino business owners had felt immediate negative impacts from Covid, a rate higher than other ethnic groups. Help was also harder to come by for Latino business owners, who had less cash on hand when requesting Covid assistance in the form of PPP loans, and were only half as likely as their white counterparts to receive them. Now, the Biden Administration's new PPP loan initiatives, which include extending the loans to legal residents (and not just citizens), address this disparity. The new PPP loan program initiatives will reach more Latino business owners in several ways: it create a two-week exclusive application period for small businesses (those with fewer than 20 employees) beginning Wednesday, February 24. And in addition to making the loans available to non-citizen business owners, such as green card holders, the loans cannot be denied to those who are delinquent on student loans. The Biden Administration is targeting help to small, minority-owned businesses more directly with the goal of creating a strong economic renaissance. The Covid crisis tells only half the tale of where Hispanic businesses stand, because prior to the crisis, Latino entrepreneurs were making great strides — increasing their funding, improving their credit, and revenue growth. That means that there is underlying strength in the Latino business community that can be leveraged in reemergence from Covid.

Latino business growth before the crisis

Adapting to post-pandemic economic reality