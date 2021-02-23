Indian billionaire says the country's regulators need to 'step in and ban bitcoin'

Indian billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said the country's regulators should ban cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

The investor, sometimes referred to as India's Warren Buffett, said he "will never buy bitcoin."

"I think it's speculation of the highest order. I don't want to join every party in town. I think the hangover is much worse," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday.

Bitcoin has had a spectacular run in 2021, and surged more than 90% so far this year, according to data from Coin Metrics.

Those strong gains have been attributed in part to increased adoption of bitcoin by major investors and companies, including Elon Musk's Tesla and the Bank of New York Mellon.

India's regulators have yet to make a decision on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, but there's widespread speculation that the government is planning to ban all private virtual currencies and launch its own official digital currency.